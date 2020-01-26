What Dhaka is talking about





The Skipper of Bangladesh National Women Cricket Team Jahanara Alam posted a picture on her Fb page with a caption "CHAMPIONS!!! Achievement" The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Congratulations" Md Hannan, fb









Popular Bangladeshi actress Azmeri Haque Badhon posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received lots of reactions and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Beauty Queen" Shihab Bin Rashid, fb











Through the Facebook page World Photographic Forum Raj Sarkar? posted a picture. The post has already received lots of reaction and charmed lots of viewers. "Excellent click" Sutapa Dalal Das, fb











Popular Bangladeshi model, anchor, stage host Peya Jannatul posted a photo on her FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and fans expressed their love through comments. "I love grumpys expression" Faruq Hasan, fb



Leave Your Comments