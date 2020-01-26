MACES Applications Day held in city

MACES Applications Day was held in city on Friday. -AA

MACES, a leading education consultancy firm in Bangladesh, hosted an Applications Day to facilitate applications for study abroad in the UK, USA, Canada, Japan, and Australia for the upcoming session. The event took place at the Daily Star Centre, on Friday. Participation at the event was free of cost but students were encouraged to register online. Students who wish to apply came with their documents and placed applications at the event after directly meeting university officials. More than 500 students participated in the event. Interested students and parents met with officials representing six universities in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan, gaining a clearer understanding of the previous and subsequent actions of the application by answering questions on various issues. A discussion meeting with journalists was held afterward to discuss these issues.



Leave Your Comments