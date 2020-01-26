Amir Khasru blames ruling party for using state institutions

BNP leader Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury addressed a discussion program in the city on Saturday. -AA



Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has said that the candidates of the ruling party Awami League are using the state institutions for securing victory in the upcoming Dhaka city corporation polls. He made this remark on Saturday at a discussion program organized by Bangladesh Democratic Council (BDC) at Dhaka Reporters Unity.





Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury told the audiences that the people of Dhaka city will vote for paddy sheaf and BNP candidates will win the elections if the polls are held in a free and fair way.He called upon all voters to guard the polling stations so that nobody can manipulate the city corporation polls which are scheduled to be held on 1st February.





---Agency

