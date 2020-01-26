Headmaster 'sexually harasses' students



Allegation of 'sexually harassing' female students has been raised against a headmaster in Sarail upazila of the district. Mofeza Begum, guardian of an eighth grader of Sarail Pilot Girls' High School, submitted a written complaint to Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Brahmanbaria on Thursday against Anowar Hossain, headmaster of the school.







According to the complaint, Anowar Hossain touches female students in an indecent way, forces them to take private tuition to him and makes objectionable comments. The victims endure such harassment in silence fearing the headmaster.







None dare to protest the misdeeds of Anowar Hossain as he is locally influential. Sources said, Anowar Hossain has made the teachers of Sarail Pilot Girls' High School hostage. On condition of anonymity, a resident adjacent to Sarail Pilot Girls' High School said, "The character of Headmaster Anowar Hossain is not good. He earlier sexually harassed students." Denying all allegations, Anowar Hossain said, "It is a conspiracy against me."





---Ashiqur Rahman Mito, Brahmanbaria

Leave Your Comments