Annual prize giving ceremony held in Delduar

Tangail-1 Member of Parliament (MP) Ahsanul Islam Titu attending annual sports competition and prize giving ceremony with others at Bathuli High School in Delduar upazila of Tangail on Saturday. -AA



Annual sports competition and prize giving ceremony was held at Bathuli High School in Delduar upazila of Tangail on Saturday. Local Member of Parliament (MP) Ahsanul Islam Titu was the chief guest in the program where Delduar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mahmuda Akter, Delduar Upazila Parishad Chairman Mahmudul Hasan Maruf and others were special guests. On the occasion of annual prize giving ceremony, MP Ahsanul Islam Titu laid the foundation stones of the development of some local roads of Delduar upazila of Tangail. In his speech, he motivated the students to participate sports and other extracurricular activities beside their studies.







---Masud Rana, Delduar, Tangail

Leave Your Comments