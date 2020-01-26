Women's foodball match inaugurated in Nilphamari

Jaldhaka UNO Sujauddowla speaking as the chief guest in a football match at Jaldhaka upazila of Nilphamari on Saturday. -AA



A football match for women has been inaugurated as a part of the celebration of Mujib Centenary at Sheikh Russell Mini Stadium in Jaldhaka upazila of Nilphamari district on Friday afternoon.





Freedom fighter Abdul Gaffer inaugurated the match where Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Sujauddowla was present in the program as the chief guest. Other members of Bangladesh Football Federation and general secretary of Nilphamari Sporting Club Arif Hossain Moon.





General Secretary of Nilphamari Sporting Club Arif Hossain Moon said, 'to bring women forward in the country, present government has taken many effective steps on sports sector. As a result, they are not only at the national level but also the international arena is also praising on our players. So we should support the involvement of girls in different sports. I encourage you to move forward and bring successes.'







Upazila Parishad Chairman and advisor of women's foodball match Abdul Wahed Bahadur, Vice Chairman Golam Azam Elich,Monoyara Begum,Upazila Awami League general secretary Shahid Hossain Rubel,Police officer in-charge Mostafizur Rahman,Abdus Salam,president of the Bunnik Association and former Mayor Elias Hossin Bablu spoke in the program as the special guests.







On the inauguration day Rangpur district party and Dinajpur district party participated. Rangpur district team scored 3 goals and Dinajpur district team gave 1 goals. Rangpur district team won the match of 1st day.







---Asaduzzaman Stalin Jaldhaka, Nilphamari

