Import tax on onion is the best solution





Onions are an important ingredient used in most South Asian dishes and its price is a very sensitive issue. Bangladesh requires 2.4 million tonnes of onions a year, according to government statistics. The country usually imports 1.1 million tonnes of onion from neighbouring India on top of the domestic production to meet the demand.





Crisis of onion is not new in Bangladesh. But there is no serious study on the subject as we have easy solution of blaming businesspersons. Bangladesh had an Onion shortage in the year 2013 and US based International Food Policy Research Institute studied the demand and supply situation of onion and reported on September 17, 2013. The policy paper stated that from early July to August 18, 2013, the market pricesof onion rose dramatically in Bangladesh. Althoughprices were showed a downward trend at the end ofAugust and early September (2013), they have begun to rise again.





The study recommended: (1) to decrease dependency on India and vulnerability to climate-induced losses by importingonions from alternative sources. They have suggested to consider China, Egypt, Malaysia, Myanmar, Pakistan, Turkey, and Vietnam. (2) The import should be carefully assessingthe impacts of onion imports on prices to avoid reducing prices so much sothat they become a disincentive for Bangladeshi farmers to produce onion. (3) The authority should be vigilant against speculative storage between September and December, whenBangladesh is most dependent on onion imports. (4) To increase domestic production, it should ensure the supply of high-quality inputs-particularly seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides-tofarmers in a timely manner to increase domestic production of onion and (5) to reduce thecountry's overall dependency on imports.





The ongoing crisis is not a sudden incident. The global and local newspaper reports through the year 2019 have stated the reason of the crisis of onion. Fresh Plaza, a team comprises of some growing writers, editors, and account managers based in The Netherlands.







They have monitored and studied on Spices and has report on 17th July 2019 about shortage and increase of price of onion in Bangladesh market. This hike in the onion price was following its increase in India, the main source of onion imports, and the prevailing inclement weather.





Fresh Plaza also reports about global onion market. In January, 2019 reports that, due to the limited harvest as a result of the dry weather, the available stocks are considerably smaller due to the high price of Dutch onions and the lower yield in Europe (1.2 million tons lower), Chinese onions hurriedly imported and currently on the European market.





The shortage was duly predicted in India and Indian government had removed promotional 10% incentives for export of fresh and chilled onions in June 11, 2019, a move aimed at discouraging outbound shipments of the kitchen staple due to rising prices in the domestic market.







Subsequently, The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) of India, in a notification on 13th September, had announced a minimum export price (MEP) for onion at $850 a ton.Onion prices in Bangladesh are unlikely to come down unless prices fall in India with a bumper production, said an exporter based in Kolkata, adding, however, that the "Indian crop is not looking great due to uneven distribution of monsoon rains."





The Telegraph of UK reported on 18th November that South Asia's onion crisis has widened, with Bangladesh airlifting supplies of the vegetable and the Prime Minister claiming prices are so high, therefore, she has stopped eating them. India was importing 100,000 tons of onions in a bid to curb rising prices.





In another notification the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, On September 24, 2019 prohibiting export of all varieties of onions until further notice, reported Press Trust of India.





The agriculture market experts also predicted that the summer crop in India is likely to bring higher prices this year due to the drought situation prevailing in the state which will hamper production. Syngenta, an agricultural Multinational Company's Bulletin reports on 24th July 2019 that India has withdrawn 10% export incentives on onion in June after the prices of the bulb jumped 47% in a month in the local market due to dwindling supplies. Syngenta use to circulate the bulletin both in Bangladesh and India.





The crisis has also been felt in Bangladesh. In Benapole land port, the import of Indian onions reduced three-fold in June. According to a report in local daily on July 16, 2019, one Inspector of the land port said "in last 10 days of the previous month, 1770 tonnes of onions were imported through Benapole land port. But in first nine days of the running month, only 459 tonnes of onions came through".





All the countries in the world noted the global situation and took initiative to find alternate source of onion from early this year but Bangladesh authorities and business persons failed to take note of production and market forecast and consumers are worse sufferer of the short sightless of all stakeholders.Even India has started importing onions from Egypt in an effort to calm prices. And there won't be any meaningful drop in prices before summer-sown crops start to hit the market.







The policy maker of Bangladesh believe that the price hike of onion was illogical act of market syndicate. They are not sensitive to global media reports. The National Board of Revenue (NBR) claimed to have the information the imported onions are being hoarded illegally aiming to create an artificial crisis in the market. Besides, there are allegations of money laundering in the name of onion import.







The Chairman of NBR warned the traders for increasing the prices of essentials like edible oil and salt in future and said such dishonest traders will have to face music. He claimed that the onion stock in the country was enough and there was no reason to suffer from any such crisis.







The daily Prothom Alo reports on 27th November 2019 that the action and blame game have negative impact in the market as the import of onion from Myanmar has reduced drastically due to fear of action of the government. A few days back, the same consequent has been predicted by Economist Dr Ahsan A Monsoor. This will have a long-term impact on the market.







The policy makers should understand that the blame game and action against traders will be counterproductive and prolong the crisis. The market should handle the supply side with active policy support of the government. Bangladesh is possibly only one country not to believe the reported global crisis onion due to shortage of production throughout the world.





Government believe hoarding of onion by some dishonest businesspeople has created this crisis…some importers have formed a strong syndicate…they didn't take any step to sell the onion when it was rotting in godowns. Meanwhile, the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) of the NBR has launched an investigation into the abnormal price hike of onions and has summoned 46 of the onion importers for questioning.





But reportedly they could not find the evidence of stocking and black marketing by the importers.The import policy or customs law don't permit the NBR to investigate the stock of importers but they have taken the responsibility. The mobile courtsare very active and penalizing small traders throughout the country for selling onion at higher price.







The ongoing onion crisis, according to expert observations, seems to be a spill over effect of global warming. According to reports in Indian newspapers, the production was damaged hugely first by drought and then by excessive rainfall. Dr Syed Humayun Akhter, a geologist at the University of Dhaka, said to an Indian daily newspaper that global warming has direct link with the pattern of rainfall and formation of cyclonic storms in the Bay of Bengal.







Taking note of the research ofInternational Food Policy Research Institute, USAin 2013, Government should take steps as per their recommendation. The cost of production and cost of import should be aligned with imposing tax on import to encourage local production in order to reduce dependence on other countries.







The action of Mobile Courts, investigation of intelligence agencies and rampant allegation against businesspersons will not bring any change in prevailing situation. Let us hope for good sense of policy markets in Bangladesh and take care about supply of 2020 / 2021 and so on.



The writer is a legal economist

Email: mssiddiqui2035@gmail.com

