A name of patriotism, Nationalism and Political icon

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose





Bose, Subhas Chandra, a nationalist leader of the left-wing Congress, founding leader of the FORWARD BLOC, Commander-in-Chief of the Indian National Army (INA). Subhas Chandra Bose was the ninth among fourteen children of his parents Janakinath Bose and Prabhavati Devi.







Janakinath Bose migrated from Kodalia village in the district of 24-Parganas, West Bengal, to Cuttack where Subhas was born (23 January 1897) and brought up and had his early education. His college education started at the Presidency College wherefrom he was expelled due to alleged misconduct with a European teacher.







He then joined the Scottish Church College, Calcutta, from where he graduated with Honors' in Philosophy with distinction. To appear in the ICS examination he went to England in 1919 and was successful in entering the coveted Indian Civil Service, but immediately afterwards he changed his mind.







He resigned from the Service and joined Indian nationalist politics under the able leadership of Chittaranjan Das. Subhas Bose was appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Calcutta Corporation in 1924. He was imprisoned in 1924 for keeping close association with militant nationalists.







He was released on medical grounds in 1927. Thereafter he became President of the Bengal Provincial Congress Committee. At the historic session of the Calcutta Congress (1928) Subhas worked as the Commanding Officer of the Congress Volunteer Corps. It was at the same session that Subhas and Jawaharlal Nehru spearheaded the move for complete independence of India while Gandhi and Motilal Nehru favored Dominion status. Subhas was President of the Bengal Provincial Congress Conference, 1929.





Bose became President of the All India Trade Union Congress in 1929 and Mayor of the Calcutta Corporation the following year. He very actively participated in Gandhi's Salt Satyagraha movement in 1930 for which he was put behind bars.







After being released from jail he took a dissident stand against the Gandhi-Irwin Pact (1931). Subhas was arrested for the third time under the notorious Regulation 111 of 1818. In jail his health deteriorated so seriously that he was released on health grounds and immediately he went to Europe for treatment. While in Europe, he made contacts with different European personalities who sympathized with the demand for Indian independence.







Subhas was unanimously elected President of the Congress in 1938, and was re-elected the following year. But soon he became alienated from the core Congress leadership due to his militant stand. MK Gandhi himself went against him. Under the circumstances, he opted to resign his Presidency in April 1939. To promote his political views, he founded the Forward Bloc within the Congress in the same year, and tried to consolidate the revolutionary forces of India in general and of Bengal in particular.





Subhas supported the Axis powers in the Second World War (1939-1945). The Congress Working Committee took disciplinary action against Subhas for criticizing the Congress Ministries formed in seven provinces after the election of 1937. He arranged an Anti-Compromise Conference at Ramgarh, Bihar in March 1940 under the joint auspices of the Forward Bloc and the Kisan Sabha.





It was under his leadership that the Nagpur session of the All India Forward Bloc, held in June 1940, placed the demand for the establishment of a Provisional National Government in India. In July 1940 Subhas Chandra Bose was arrested in connection with his involvement in the movement for the removal of the Holwell Monument in Calcutta. While in jail, he went on hunger strike and was released in December 1940.





In 1938, Netaji Subhas Bose came to Chattogram on a visit as the president of the Indian National Congress. Zamindar Nabinchandra, himself a member of the Congress Party, was well-known to the chairperson of the Chattogram unit of the Congress Party, Mahim Das.







Therefore, it was resolved by all that Netaji should be lodged as a houseguest of Nabinchandra at his Patharghata residence, because of his status and social prestige. Now, while researching the life of Netaji Subhas Bose and the INA, we came across some rare photographs of his visits to East Bengal (now Bangladesh). These photographs were taken in Narayanganj, Dhaka, Madaripur, Sylhet and Barisal.







With the exception of a single photo taken in the 1920s in Dhaka, the rest are of Netaji's last visit to East Bengal in May, 1940. There had to be one of Chittagong, too, we thought. But to our disappointment, we were not lucky enough to find one.







However, we were filled with pride when we came to learn that Netaji's last public meeting in British India, before his daring escape in disguise from his Elgin road house in Calcutta to Kabul, Afghanistan, was held right here in Dhaka on May 20, 1940. Netaji, had come to East Bengal to deliver a series of impassioned, fiery public speeches advocating self-rule for India.







These public meetings were held under the aegis of the Bengal Political Conference. By this time Netaji had quit the Indian National Congress having parted company with Mahatma Gandhi. After his resignation as President of the Congress he was determined to resort to an armed struggle with the help of the Axis powers during world war 2nd to free India from British rule.







The idea behind putting the Netaji files in the public domain is not to undermine in any way the significant contribution of Mahatma Gandhi or Pandit Nehru. However, it is absolutely necessary to start a vigorous debate about the real significance of the role played by Netaji and the Indian National Army. Indian school textbooks are dominated by the post-independence official narrative of the role played by the non-violent movement, that is, the "soft power" approach of the Indian National Congress, while the pivotal role of Netaji and the INA is dismissed in a few cursory paragraphs.







The time has come to revisit modern Indian history and acknowledge the immense contribution of Netaji in helping India win its freedom. A brilliant thinker and strategist, Netaji, went straight for the "jugular vein" of the British Raj, that is, its mainstay, the British Indian Army, which made Pax Britannica possible. He sprung a surprise at the Raj at its most vulnerable period. And he succeeded in doing the impossible.







He managed to perform a complete psychological break in the allegiance of the king's and the viceroy's commissioned and non-commissioned Indian officers and troops who had surrendered to the Japanese imperial army in Singapore and Malaysia, by making them break their oath to the British crown and fight for the independence of India by taking on the might of the British Indian army and allied forces in the Eastern theatre of world war 2nd, especially, at the Burma front.





On 26 January 1941 Subhas secretly left Calcutta, crossed the border of India through the Northwestern Frontier and entered Russia through Kabul. After his arrival in Berlin, he enlisted German support to organize anti-British movements. He formed the Provisional Independent Government for India, and began to propagate his ideas through regular broadcasts from Berlin. From Germany he also made contacts with Japan.







Backed by the Governments of both Germany and Japan, Subhas started his voyage to Singapore in a submarine and reached there on July 2, 1943. Indian prisoners-of-war, held by the Japanese, showed tremendous enthusiasm on his arrival in Singapore. Meanwhile, Rashbehari Bose, an Indian revolutionary in Japan, organized the Indian Independence Movement in East Asia.







He formed the 'Azad Hind Fauj' (Indian National Army). Rash Behari Bose formally handed over charge of the INA to Subhas Bose, who became its Commander-in-Chief on 25 August 1943 and declared the formation of the Provisional Government of Azad Hind on October 21 of the same year.







He transferred the headquarters of the INA to Rangoon in January 1944. From Rangoon he conducted military operations against the British forces on the Burma borders and began his onward march towards India. He captured two of the British outposts on the way towards Imphal and Kohima in March 1944 and there hoisted the flag of free India. Subhas was reportedly killed in an air crash in Formosa in August 1945.



The writer is a columnist and researcher

