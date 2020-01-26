Hat trick for Radisson Blu Dhaka

Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden General Manager Alexander Haeusler (centre) and his management team pose for a photo after receiving the prestigious 'Executive Level Certification' from SafeHotels Alliance AB in the capital recently.





Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden scored a hat trick by being accredited with the much coveted 'Executive Level Certification' by SafeHotels Alliance recently. The hotel has previously been awarded with this honor in 2018 and 2019, marking it their third win for the highest level of safety certification.





With the arrival of 2020, Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden is wholly focused on prioritizing excellent service for guests and providing them with top notch security inside the hotel's premises. With a positive approach and 'Yes I Can!' philosophy, Radisson Blu Dhaka is dedicated to maintain its safety and security standards.





SafeHotels Alliance AB has been the world's most recognized and leading independent company focusing on international hotel safety and security certification standards. It consists of an internationally distinguished network of security experts trained to audit hotels regarding their quality and consistency in safety and security standards.



"The Global Hotel Security Standard" is the benchmark program for international hotels, examining more than 210+ safety and security standard elements. SafeHotels Alliance AB has certified hotels in over 60 countries and more than 160 city destinations.





Exemplifying a strong commitment towards providing the best of the best protection and service to the guests, Radisson Blu Dhaka has set high standards for customer satisfaction in Bangladesh's hospitality industry. Winning the global certification for the third time in a row strengthened the hotel's commitment to provide superior service and safety measures for all its guests.





