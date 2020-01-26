Turkish team visits cotton research project

A Turkish team along with Bangladeshi officials visited cotton research field at Shreepur in Gazipur recently.





Representatives of a Turkish team headed by Dr Mustafa Koroy Simek, Director of Cotton Research Institute, Nazilly, Turkey visited project title "Enhancing Capacity in Cotton Varieties Development Project" financed by Islamic Development Bank, Cotton Research Institute, Turkey and Turkish Coordination and Cooperation Agency at Shreepur in Gazipur recently.







The Turkish team is planning to train, monitor, and evaluate the activities of this project during their days visit. Total worth of this project is BDT 8.66 crore. 78 percent is financed as grant and 22 percent by Bangladesh Government. The main goal of this project is to improve CDB researchers and officers capacity and enhancing research and IT environment for cotton varieties development.







The main objective of the project is to contribute to the efforts of the CDB to increase local cotton production particularly in less productive agricultural land. This will be achieved through enhancing the research capacity of CDB regarding cotton varieties development and improving its production practices within the project period.







The main activities of the project are - i) Bangladesh cotton researchers will be trained in Turkish Universities and CDB stuff will be trained in production practices in cotton research institute (CRI), Turkey. ii) CRI will also provide ten previously developed verities to CDB free of charge.

