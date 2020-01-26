Prospect of sheep rearing in Bangladesh

Suffolk Perendale





A developmental project titled "conservation and improvement of native sheep through community and commercial farming (component A, research -2ndphase) project" at Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute under the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock has been run from July 2012 to June 2019.





This project was taken to develop various need based effective technologies for the rural poor sheep farmers to alleviate their poverty, to make the sheep farming more profitable and sustainable, to empower the women and youth etc. Above the said project 11 upazila was selected to perform its activity with selected sheep farmers. A skill scientific officer, field assistance and with the help of the Upazila Livestock officer, the field work was performed.





Various research work like effective lamb production system in Bangladesh package, proper health management package, systematic breeding management system, research on the use of various unconventional feed stuffs in the sheep ration, Synchronization and Artificial insemination of sheep, base line survey, high performance ram production and distribution to the farmers level, quality assessment of lamb meat, nutrient recycling and production of good quality bio fertilizer production of yarn and fabrics from the combination of wool, jute and cottons, sheep skin processing and production of leather made products from the sheep skin etc. were performed.





Moreover, under this project, three high yielding pure breed namely suffolk, perendale and dorper were imported from Australia on March 2016 and reared them for adaptation and crossing with our native sheep through natural service and artificial insemination with frozen semenfor upgrading our native breed. For this already second generation of crossbred sheep and purebred sheep was produced in BLRI foreign sheep farm. At present the purebred and crossbred are showing better performance which will more profitable for the commercial sheep farming.







This research activity should continue to get sustainable result.Under this project, sheep was reared in the hilly area of Bangladesh for the first time for observing its feasibility in this area. It gives good results. At present the farmers of hilly area are showing interest in rearing sheep.As this project was undertaken in a small area of Bangladesh it needs to take getting more such project for serving all over the Bangladesh.







