Thai entrepreneurs urged to invest in BD





Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, currently on tour in Thailand, urged the country's entrepreneurs to invest in the food and beverage sector in Bangladesh, holding up its huge potential.





He made the call Saturday while visiting Thai Beverage, better known as ThaiBev, Thailand's largest and one of Southeast Asia's largest beverage companies, reports UNB.





The demand for food and beverage is increasing in Bangladesh as a huge number of foreign workers are residing in the country in relation to their work in different mega projects, he said.





The industries minister suggested establishing food and beverage industries in Bangladesh under joint investment. He also assured Thai entrepreneurs of providing all types of assistance on behalf of the government if they come forward to invest in agricultural and industrial sectors.





ThaiBev has interests in the food and beverage sectors in China, Myanmar, Malaysia, Scotland, Singapore and other countries.Minister visited production of various food and beverage items at ThaiBev factory, according to a government handout.

