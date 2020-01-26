Online travel tax payment service started





Online payment system for travelers was introduced to ease traveling of in and out bound tourists.Now, the tourist could pay tax using the online services of Sonali Bank as the system was unveiled by National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem at a ceremony in a city hotel as the chief guest.





Speaking on the occasion, the NBR Chairman said initially land and water-way travelers could get chance to avail the facility. "We would introduce the service for air traveler soon," he added, reports BSS.





Muneem hoped that the initiative would reduce the hassle of travelers, as they would be able to pay tax using different payment modes such as VISA, Master, American Express cards and mobile wallets.





Banks and Financial Institutions Division Senior Secretary Md Asadul Islam, Security Service Division Secretary Md Shahiduzzaman, Sonali Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Md Ataur Rahman and NBR Member Kanan Kumar Roy were present.

Leave Your Comments