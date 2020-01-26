'Govt working for boosting economic progress'

Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) Vice Chancellor Prof Rafiqul Islam Sheikh, Bangladesh Economic Association (BEA) President Prof Abul Barakat and its General Secretary Dr Jamaluddin Ahmed attended a discussion at RUET central audit





Speakers at a discussion on Friday said the present government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly for boosting economic progress in the country.





The government has been implementing various need-based programs to bring underprivileged people under the mainstream of development, they told a seminar titled "Rajshahi's Development: Problems and Prospects" at central auditorium in Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET), reports BSS.





RUET's Humanities Department and Bangladesh Economic Association (BEA) jointly organized the daylong seminar discussing the ways and means on how to elevate the Rajshahi region.





RUET Vice Chancellor Prof Rafiqul Islam Sheikh addressed the seminar as the chief guest while BEA President Prof Abul Barakat and its General Secretary Dr Jamaluddin Ahmed spoke as guests of honor with Chairman of the Department of Economics in Rajshahi University Prof Moazzem Hossain Khan in the chair.





Head of the Humanities Department in RUET Prof Rabiul Islam gave an overview of the seminar in his address of welcome.





Prof Abul Barakat said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already declared that the rural areas will be transformed into urban like areas through reaching the modern facilities there. At present, the country is on the road towards advancement of prosperity, he added.





He said the government is implementing massive development programs for achieving the targets of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

