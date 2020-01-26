Putin orders Prosecutor General to review protester's conviction

A participant holds a placard while standing behind a metal barrier during a rally to demand the release of jailed protesters, who were detained during opposition demonstrations for fair elections, in Moscow, Russia September 29, 2019. -Reuters



Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Prosecutor General to investigate if a guilty verdict for Moscow protester Konstantin Kotov was lawful, the Kremlin said.





A Moscow court sentenced Kotov, a 34-year-old programmer, to four years in prison in September for "repeated" participation in unauthorized rallies, under a widely criticized law that has made non-violent protests a criminal offence.





The court said Kotov "disregarded basic constitutional principles" because he continued to take part in unauthorized protests after being found guilty of violating legislation on public gatherings.





Putin ordered an investigation into Kotov's conviction to establish if the verdict was lawful and justified, the Kremlin said on its website. More than 20,000 Russians took to the streets of Moscow on Sunday to demand the release of protesters jailed over the summer in what opponents of the Kremlin say is a campaign to stifle dissent.





The protesters were arrested at rallies that flared in July when opposition politicians were barred from a local election. Allegations of police brutality and what many Muscovites saw as harsh jail sentences have sparked an unusual public outcry.







Several people have been sentenced to up to four years in jail, and others are being prosecuted for crimes such as violence against police officers. On a rainy Sunday, throngs of people waved flags from an array of political groups, chanting "Let them go!" and "Freedom for political prisoners".





"No one can get a fair hearing in Russian courts - injustice and lawlessness can happen to anyone now," opposition politician Lyubov Sobol told the protesters over a sound system from a raised stage.





The protests do not pose a threat to President Vladimir Putin who won re-election by a landslide last year. But they come as his ratings have slipped following years of falling real incomes and an unpopular move to hike the retirement age.





The opposition had hoped for as big a turnout as possible, arguing that authorities would be compelled to release jailed protesters if they felt holding them could dent their ratings further.The White Counter group which monitors political protests said it counted 25,200 people at the rally. Police put the figure at around 20,000.









---Reuters, Moscow

