Hina learns to smoke for her role



We've heard of actors across the industry going all out when it comes to prepping up for their characters and roles. From Deepika, on getting a particular accent in 'Chennai Express' to Aamir Khan learning how to tap dance for 'Dhoom 3', actors do everything possible to get into the shoes of their characters and justify them to the fullest.







One such actor is television superstar Hina Khan, who took up a very challenging role with the psychological thriller 'Damaged 2' - an enthralling web series that can be watched for FREE, on MX Player.

Leave Your Comments