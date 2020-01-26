Louis Vuitton enlists Deepika



Adding yet another feather to her hat, Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to announce her collaboration with international luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton. Sharing one of the campaign photos, she wrote: "I am beyond thrilled to be joining the Louis Vuitton family! To be a part of Nicholas Ghesquiere's vision for the world's most iconic brand is not only exciting but also very humbling! Presenting...







#LVprefall20 BOOM! (sic)." With this collaboration, Deepika has become the first Indian actor to be featured in the brand's pre-fall 2020 campaign, with a Stranger Things inspired aesthetic. As always, her husband Ranveer Singh didn't miss the opportunity to show his love and support. He commented on the picture, "Next level."





Leave Your Comments