Momoa visits young patients at hospital



American actor Jason Momoa recently gave a visit to some young patients at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. The actor posted a series of pictures from his visit to the hospital.







Momoa captioned the post, "The greatest part of being 'Aquaman' is making children happy spreading aloha had a little time before work to stop by UPMC children's hospital of Pittsburgh met so many brave strong babies all my aloha to the families. I and Joshua bet that if he beat me in arm wrestling he gets to have my trident."

Leave Your Comments