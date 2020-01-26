Tina working on film adaptation of 'Mean Girls' musical



Actor-comedienne-writer Tina Fey has announced that she is developing a movie adaptation of the 'Mean Girls' Broadway musical for Paramount Pictures. The musical is also based on the 2004 film of the same name.





"I'm very excited to bring 'Mean Girls' back to the big screen. It's been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences. "I've spent sixteen years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe and I love them dearly," Fey, who wrote the film and stage production, said in a statement to Variety. The movie will feature music from Fey's husband Jeff Richmond with lyrics by Nell Benjamin.





"We're thrilled to be bringing this iconic property back to the big screen in musical form with our incredible filmmaking team," Paramount president of production Elizabeth Raposo said.







The original film and the stage show follow Cady after she transfers to a new school and finds herself hanging out with the popular girls. The 2004 teen comedy featured actors Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Amanda Seyfried in lead roles.





---Agencies

