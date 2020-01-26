Sara almost debuted with 'Jawaani Jaaneman'



Saif Ali Khan's upcoming comedy drama, 'Jawaani Jaaneman', is making a lot of noises and is expected to be a consecutive win for the actor post 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. The film stars Tabu as a hippie mommy and Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F as the couple's daughter. But did you know, Sara Ali Khan was supposed to make her debut with the film? Below is all you need to know.





For the unversed, although Sara along with Sushant Singh Rajput had already started working on 'Kedarnath', things took a toll and the future was unknown for Abhishek Kapoor's tragic love story. The film was about to get shelved, and that's when daddy Saif Ali Khan came to the rescue and offered 'Jawaani Jaaneman' to the 'Simmba' actress.





Saif himself made the revelation in a conversation with Pinkvilla as he began, "Yes, what had happened was that 'Kedarnath' had almost been shelved and Sara didn't have another movie. So this film was around and being the knight in shining armor and a good daddy, I asked her if she would like to do this. She had said yes."





"Kedarnath came back on track and then, 'Simmba' also fell in place. I only told her then that listen Sara, don't do this film. This was a backup for you.







I think I could have done it with someone else but she should be working with Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan next. She said she would like to do that. I wouldn't want her to do a film just because it's me.It gets really complicated when it's about family," Saif continued.





Meanwhile, about the rumors that the father-daughter duo has been offered films previously, Saif agreed and shared that they have been offered 3-5 scripts, but none that they mutually were satisfied with.











Agencies

