'Gondi' finally releases trailer on Friday

The trailer of much talked about film 'Gondi'- a Gorai film production which is directed by 'Bhuban Majhi' movie director Fakhrul Arefin Khan has released. Meanwhile, the trailer was also released today on the official Facebook page of 'Gondi' and the official YouTube channel of Gorai Films. Besides, renowned Bangladeshi actress Suborna Mustafa confirmed through a video message on the official Facebook page of 'Gondi' that the movie will be released in theaters on February 7.





Opposite Subarna Mustafa, the other prime character of the film is played by Sabyasachi Chakraborty of West Bengal. In the trailer, Sabyasachi Chakraborty is saying with a sorrow, "This friendship, chatting, story ... is it just ours? Are we just waiting for death to come?"So, this story tells you about how the lives of retired people are filled with loneliness. How the family structure has changed along with the time being and made these people more solitude.





If a friend comes in a lifetime that can spend some time unselfishly, can tell stories, have a chat-- then what is wrong in it? But how will this society, family accept this friendship? Are there any times, ages and boundaries of friendship? The story of the film 'Gondi' has evolved precisely in the context of this question that the friendship that has gone beyond social rituals, norms, taboo and structure.







Director Fakhrul Arefin Khan said, "Finally, the wait is over, 'Gondi' will be released on the 7thof February. We are very optimistic about the film. I have come up with a story of a slightly different friendship between two persons, how their families react and how their friendship at this age is considered as a taboo in our society.







The film is focusing on family bonding and their predominance in the film. Gondi is a movie which you can watch and enjoy with your family. So, I am inviting everyone to watch the movie in the theater with your family."





