Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan at the inaugural ceremony of a nine-day solo photography exhibition on internationally famed Bangladeshi artist Shahabuddin Ahmed at Zainul Gallery of the Fine Art Faculty of Dhaka University on Thursday. -Collected



A nine-day solo photography exhibition on internationally famed Bangladeshi artist Shahabuddin Ahmed titled 'Shahabuddin: The Painter, The Fighter' by Iftekhar Wahid Iftee began at the Zainul Gallery of the Fine Art Faculty of Dhaka University (DU) on Thursday, reports UNB.





Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan inaugurated the exhibition as the chief guest while National Professor Anisuzzaman presided over the inaugural ceremony.







Thanking the organizers, the minister said Shahabuddin Ahmed is not only an artist or painter but also a national hero of the country who explored Bangladesh across the world. "He always tries to uphold the local culture, dance and rural life through his work."





Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Rabindranath Tagore and Gandhi have always been Shahabuddin's ideals, he said. Hailing Iftee, Asaduzzaman said he is a great photographer who tried to explore the works of the great artist through this exhibition.





Prof Anisuzzaman said Bangabandhu, the architect of the Bangalee nationhood and Bangladesh, is a constant hero of Shahabuddin Ahmed. "





He painted Bangabandhu with the zeal of a freedom fighter and portrayed his real spirit."Renowned actress Shampa Reza, Managing Director of Omicon Group M Sharif Ul Alam and owner of Sahos Nazmul Huda Ratan were, among others, present.





Leave Your Comments