Published:  01:33 AM, 26 January 2020

Beautiful Mind School annual sports competition held

Beautiful Mind School annual sports competition held Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, Minister of Power, Energy & Mineral Resource Affairs of Bangladesh pose with photo with mentally challenged children during the day-long Beautiful Mind school annual sports competition at Uttara Friends Club playground in the cap

In honour of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Beautiful Mind School, a special center for autistic and mentally challenged children, has organized a day-long annual sports competition which was held at Uttara Friends Club playground in the capital on Saturday.

Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, Minister of Power, Energy & Mineral Resource Affairs of Bangladesh inaugurated the day-long meet as chief guest. Managing Director of SQUARE PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. Mr. Tapan Chowdhury was also present on the occasion as special guest.



Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Sports

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »