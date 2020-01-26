Beautiful Mind School annual sports competition held

Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, Minister of Power, Energy & Mineral Resource Affairs of Bangladesh pose with photo with mentally challenged children during the day-long Beautiful Mind school annual sports competition at Uttara Friends Club playground in the cap



In honour of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Beautiful Mind School, a special center for autistic and mentally challenged children, has organized a day-long annual sports competition which was held at Uttara Friends Club playground in the capital on Saturday.





Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, Minister of Power, Energy & Mineral Resource Affairs of Bangladesh inaugurated the day-long meet as chief guest. Managing Director of SQUARE PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. Mr. Tapan Chowdhury was also present on the occasion as special guest.





