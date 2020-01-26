Pakistan clinch T20 series with dominating win

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal hits a lofted shot against Pakistan during the second match of the three-match T20 series at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday. -BCB



Hosts Pakistan handed Bangladesh a crushing 9-wicket defeat in the second match of the three-match T20 series at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday.Pakistan bowlers produced a discipline bowling show and half centuries from skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez helped the hosts clinched the T20 series with one match in hand by spanking Bangladesh in fashion.





Tight Pakistan bowling had limited Bangladesh to 136-6 in 20 overs despite opener Tamim Iqbal's sublime 65 off 53 balls. The hosts then surpassed the target comfortably with 20 balls to spare.





The player of the match Babar led from the front with a match-winning 44-ball 66 featuring seven fours and a six in an unbroken 131-run stand with Hafiz (67*) after opener Ahsan Ali was dismissed by pacer Shafiul Islam in the second over. Hafeez struck nine fours and a six in his 49-ball knock.Earlier opted to bat first after winning the toss, Bangladesh yet again showed batting woes as they posted only 136 runs for six wickets in 20 overs.







Tamim Iqbal scored 65 but the other batsmen failed to make any substantial contribution to the total. They were all at sea against the disciplined Pakistani pace attack and the Bangladesh middle-order failed to fire once again. Tigers were deprived of a decent start as opener Mohammad Naim was sent back for a golden duck in the first ball of the second over.







Bangladesh lost another wicket inside the powerplay as Mahedi Hasan who replaced Mohammad Mithun for this match was dismissed with only 22 runs on the board. The tourists' batting woes in the powerplay continued in the second match as well as they could not up the ante when required.







Mahedi showed a glimpse of his talent when he smashed a six of ImadWasim in the third over but failed to continue his good form that accompanied him during the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and was dismissed for nine runs by Mohammad Hasnain. TamimIqbal was fortunate to survive a chance in the same over as Pakistan wicketkeeper missed an inside edge. Liton Das could only score eight runs from 14 balls in this game.









The fourth wicket partnership between Tamim and AfifHossain added 45 runs and resurrected the innings to some extent. Unfortunately for the tourists, Afif was sent back after scoring 21 from 20 balls with one four and one six in his knock. At the end of 15 overs, Bangladesh were struggling at 88 for four. In the last five overs, Tigers managed to score 48 runs losing two more wickets.







Bangladesh could have reached a higher total if Tamim was not dismissed in the 18th over after scoring 65 from 53 balls with seven fours and a solitary six to his name. Mahmudullahalso had a miserable time with the willow. He just posted 12 from12 balls before getting out in the last over bowled byHarisRauf.







Tigers ended on 136 for six, which is now the lowest T20I total at the venue. Mohammad Hasnain bagged two wickets conceding 20 runs in four overs while Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan and Haris took one wicket each. The third and final T20 will be held at the same venue on tomorrow.



