



K. S. Narasimhaswamy was an Indian poet in the Kannada language. His most popular collection of poems Mysooru Mallige has seen more than thirty two reprints and is sometimes given to newly married couples in Karnataka.





Narasimhaswamy has won the Sahitya Akademi Award and Kannada sahitya Academy Award. Narasimhaswamy was born in Kikkeri in Mandya district. He had his early education in Mysore. In 1934 he joined Central College in Bangalore and completed his Bachelor of Arts degree. He married Venkamma in Tiptur in 1936.





He often portrayed his wife as the inspiration for his poems which mainly deal with romance in married life. His romantic love poems, inspired by Robert Burns were unique to the language at the time when most Kannada poetry dealt with nature and the natural world.

