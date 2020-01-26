Babri Masjid: Controversy of masjid or temple?





Babri Masjid, Indian mosque, one of the dispute lands in this century. Recently, Indian Supreme Court gave verdict on the longer Babri Masjid Case and generally it favored to the Hindus. Judges ordered to give alternative land to the minority Muslim group for masjid just because of the blind belief that in the deep land, there has temple.







K K Muhammed was only Muslim archeologist who said to Times of India that there has temple who was joined with the first excavation in 1976-1977 as only Muslim. Though two Hindu scholars Supriya Varma and Jaya Menon do not support this belief.







They wanted to explain that in 1862-1863 Alexandar Cunninghum excavated that site to know the past, and then he found three mounds- Mani Parbat, Kuber Parbat, Sugriva Parbat. Each of the mounds has two stips. One is Ahoka, second is the hair and nails of Buddha and the other is monastery.







After more than a century, a team made from Banaras Hindu University including A K Narain, T N Roy and P Singh excavated the site of Ayoddha in the aim of making occupational history.







After 10 year of breaking Babri Masjid, Alahabad High court ordered to the ASI, excavate the site. In 2003, there has been excavated and after excavation, ASI published a 574-page report and then they claimed that they found the 'longest structure' of the temple. But, then the other archaeologists protested about it. They spoke it is quite possible to have such Ram Temple under the Masjid. But, on the contrary, a Muslim guy represented that there has temple under the masjid.







According to Lal, (October 1990) wrote on RSS Magazine Manthan that claimed there some pillar significantly highlighted that there has temple. Same thing found in 2003 and they claimed some feature and artifacts found, but two Hindu scholars said that the artifacts could put from anywhere and this not the place of temple.







They showed shaped wall, top floor, brickbats, and damaged potshards under the masjid, but ASI implemented the political agenda of BJP. BJP wants to make the temple in the consistent place. But, the fact is there has 13 temple and each of them claims there place is the birthplace of Ram. K K Muhammed claimed that the consistent area is the birthplace of Ram, as some of the priest Hindu claimed it can be possible.







The Babri Masjid is the place which is the example of politicize the archaeological site. Because in normal angle, it is not possible to born a person in the thirteen place in one time. K K Muhammed claimed there has many proof of Hindu temple.







He mentioned there has three important issues: archaeological, literary and social. He cleared of his statement that there has remain temple even there has found grand temple structure. He told to Times of India that he was only Muslim member of ASI during the first excavation started. The first excavation started in 1976 and B B Lal was the eminent archaeologist in the excavation.







Before this excavation, they did surface survey and in that time, in the controversial area of Masjid, police custody was remained and no one allowed to visit inside, but in the excavation time, they were allowed to enter inside. He said, when they were entered inside, they discovered the pillars which proves there was remained temple. But, Supriya Varma and Jaya Menon claimed that there has no temple remains.







They told in their own article that the pillars, foundation walls, slab flooring is the huge portion of this site. They want to show the evidence about the Masjid. They told that the feature and artifacts which found on this site, it can be collected from anywhere-which is secondary position-but it is only the government propaganda-that there has remain temple. BJP leaders want to spread the temple for their own interest.







In 6 December 1992, Karshevaks demolished Babri Masjid and in 2003 there has second excavation, and in their claiming the temple remain under the Masjid divided in two categories-1. Archaeological fragments, and 2. 'Massive structure' of 50 pillar bases.







But, none of this pillar is connected with the temple. In ' was there a temple under the Babri Masjid ? reading the Archaeological "Evidence" ' article, it has clearly mentioned that there has no temple remains under the Masjid, but an irony of fate, Muslims suffer much more for the own interest of a political group, and especially the site became politicize and it centralizes as 'archaeological tool' in the politics of the country.







It is most controversial topic among Indian Muslims and Hindus, and most of the people don't understand the 'Masjid' or 'Mandir', they expect removing their poverty, but the Government is directed by the propaganda and its own interest that is much more measurable for the local people. It is totally autocracy of the Indian Government and ASI to establish the temple instead of the Masjid.





So, two Hindu scholars condemned the entire surface survey which produce lie story 'under the temple' and also blamed K K Muhammed that he claimed there remains temple under the Masjid. It has no relevance with the temple remain under the Masjid and no civilized individual can say something segmented with this. Nothing, no one can say that, but it can be possible in India which is an irony of fate in this century, so it is not fear.







ASI found the pillars which looks like the pillar of temple, so it is delusion that they think the site was the temple. There has no relevance that under the Masjid there has temple, but they are driven by the propaganda, and according to K K Muhammed, he claimed the area should give to the Hindus, and according to Supriya Varma and Jaya Menon's article, they wanted to show the proven against the temple. Whole matters are in delusion.







My Observation: An irony of fate is Indian Authority and ASI try to prove that there has remain temple under the Masjid. But, I observed one matter that they blindly belief their religion, and they can not think out of their interest. Religion does not permit any violation in the name of the God, but they want to serve their own interest.







They don't want to serve their religion. If they wanted, they will not claim the temple remains under the Masjid. It is true that they killed many people for serving their own interest, their falsehood politics. We have to clarify that we don't want the war, but if they will kill us for their own interest, we have no way without war.







According to archaeological point of view that ASI did surface survey and then they excavated in 1976-77 and 2003 and they found the walls, pillars and other monuments, but one thing is important that how it settled there ? Is it brought or remained there ? How they claim that there has actually the temple under the Masjid ? So, if anyone say this, he/she also needs to say that how it brought ?



