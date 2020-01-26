Sheikh Hasina brought radical change in Bangladesh: Tajul

A roundtable discussion titled 'Smart City Chattogram' was held at the Bangabandhu Conference Hall of the World Trade Center in Agrabad on Saturday. -AA



There is no way to deny that the leadership of our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has brought radical change in the country.The LGED Minister Md Tajul Islam said this while addressing the chief guest at a roundtable discussion titled 'Smart City Chattogram' at the Bangabandhu Conference Hall of the World Trade Center in Agrabad on Saturday.





He said that smart means excellent. City has a lot of elements and city will be smart if all the elements are smart. The importance of Chattogram will remain for a lifetime. The suitability of this importance must be retained. Over time, the facilities are expanding in different places. Study has to be done to hold this importance.





He said the port connecting and access road is very important. But in four years there has not been much progress. We're not satisfied and not as acceptable. Make roads for people. There is no long-term plan. There is a separate place for utility lines along the roads throughout the world. The blame game is not the solution.





He said that due to the time frame of various projects of donors and development partners, each institution cuts roads in different times. The whole country is like a human body. So there is no alternative to integrated planning.





Integrated programs have been taken in the Mirsarai project. WASA water will go there and there will be waste refinery system. When ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury was mayor, I used to work at the Agrabad Hotel. In this city, sidewalks, roads, infrastructure were destroyed. Mohiuddin got it all right.





Regarding the placement of the sluice gate at the front of the canal of the city, the minister said that GI sheet is not suitable for salt water. Non metallic sheets like the Netherlands have to be used.







Different people come with different projects. There's no justification. During the BNP's tenure, many sluice gates were made and caused problems. He said take leadership in the project in your area. You have to work with each other. Water will rise in Halishahar. There is no bus bay in this city.







No footpath. There is no benefit by accusing someone else. Now it has to be resolved. Public hearing is very important. We want to see a beautiful city. Car, home, infrastructures, everything must be smart. In my ministry, there is a 33 percent growth in the implementation of the project. Because we hold review meetings regularly.





Special guest Deputy Education Minister Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel said that the opportunity for coordination should include members of parliament. The partner's opinion needs to be emphasized. Bringing coordination into the legal framework will bring benefits.







Member of Parliament MA Latif said minimum citizen benefits should be ensured before being considered as smart City. Each person's lungs in the Port Connecting area are covered with dust. Padma bridge construction is going on, two roads in Chattogram yet not implemented.

Chittagong Chamber President Mahbubul Alam chaired the roundtable meeting.



