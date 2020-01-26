Fire burns down Ctg slum

Fire fighters are trying to control the fire with the help of the locals at a slum in Chattogram city's Shulkobahar. -UNB



A fire has burnt down a slum in Chattogram city's Shulkobahar. The fire broke out in the area's Babu Colony around 10:30 am on Friday, according to Farid Uddin Chowdhury, deputy assistant director of Agrabad Fire Service.







Five units of the fire service brought the flames under control around 11 am. But the work to dump the burnt goods are still ongoing, said Farid, reports bdnews24.com. "





We are yet to determine the source of the fire but we believe it may have originated in one of the homes in Babu Colony." The narrow alleyways in the neighborhood hampered access to the site and efforts to extinguish the flames, said the fire service official.





The colony in Decoration Road consists of about 200 to 250 makeshift homes sheltering low-income families. The majority of the shanties were gutted in the fire which raged on for about an hour and a half, according to some locals.There were no reports of casualties in the incident, said Assistant Commissioner Debdut Majumder of Chattogram Metropolitan Police's Panchlaish Zone.

