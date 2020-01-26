'Steps to be taken to stop railway privatization'



Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan has said steps will be taken to stop privatization of railway to ensure good governance. He made the remarks during a meeting with the new committee of Bangladesh Railway Sramik League at railway rest house in city's Kamalapur on Saturday, reports UNB.





Leaders of the organization placed a 24-point demand at the meeting. The demands include taking initiatives to cease privatization of railway and not renewing the lease of trains and catering service of all inter-city and mail trains to private organizations.



Mentioning that steps will be taken to stop privatization of railway, the minister said, "The BNP-led government took the decision to privatize the railway and destroyed it. Our government is working tirelessly to develop this sector with special care."





He also hinted that the ticketing system which is operated by Computer Network Systems (CNS) Limited will be run by railway employees in future. Sujan informed that the ministry has already found evidence of the company's irregularities in the ticket management system.





Tickets are issued by Bangladesh Railway's Centrally Computerized Seat Reservation and Ticketing System (CCSRTS) while CNS is responsible for the design, development, implementation, technical operation and maintenance of the system.The minister emphasized that the railway sector needs to be improved in accordance with the development of Bangladesh.





