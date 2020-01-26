'SK Sinha to be brought back to be put on trial'

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq addressed a discussion in Moulvibazar on Saturday. -AA



Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq has said that former chief justice Surendra Kumar Sinha will be brought back to Bangladesh to face trial. The minister was addressing a discussion in Moulvibazar on Saturday.





Earlier this month, a Dhaka court ordered arrests of Sinha and 10 others on charges of misappropriating and laundering about Tk 40 million from a bank.





In October last year, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) said it found evidence of fraud involving transactions of Tk 40 million borrowed with fake documents by two businessmen, Shahjahan and Niranjan, from the bank. It said the money was deposited in Justice Sinha's account. On Dec 10, the graft watchdog pressed charges against Sinha and 10 others in this regard.





The others are the Farmers Bank's former managing director AKM Shamim, Senior Executive Vice-President and former head of Credit Division Gazi Salahuddin, First Vice-President of Credit Division Swapan Kumar Roy, First Vice-President Shafiuddin Askary, former chairman of the bank's audit committee Mahbubul Haque Chisty and Vice-President Lutful Haque. On Jan 5, a Dhaka court accepted the charge sheet and issued warrants against the former top judge and other suspects.









---Ataur Rahman Chowdhury

Leave Your Comments