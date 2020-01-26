India to celebrate Republic Day today



On January 26, 1950 the Constitution of India came into effect replacing the Government of India Act (1935) as the governing document of India.The Republic Day is officially celebrated for three days.





The celebrations become more important when it is being allegedly considered that the present government at the center is not honoring the Constitution by implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).







They say the citizens have the right to equality under Article 14 of the Indian Constitution while the BJP-led Central Government is implementing the CAA on religious grounds, reports The Times of India (TOI).





This year, many are of the view that there is no point in celebrating Republic Day when the government is not upholding the values of our Constitution as the BJP-led government is creating a divide in the society by not honoring secularism, liberty and equality, the words mentioned in the constitution by implementing Citizenship Amendment Act and maintaining National Register of Citizens.







The CAA and NRC are allegedly being taken against Muslims residing in the country. While the majority is of the view that the CAA implementation is not going to curtail the rights of Indian Muslims it is for the migrants who come from neighboring Muslim majority nations like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.





The Republic Day's main function is held in Delhi where Ministry of Defence organizes a parade before the President of India commencing from Rashtrapati Bhavan. The parade pasts through the Raisina Hill on Rajpath, India Gate, Connaught Place, ITO and culminates at Red Fort.





The President, being the supreme commander of the armed forces, takes the salute from the different regiments of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force and their bands marching past on the Rajpath. The parade is held to showcase to the world India's achievements, social heritage and culture.





On this day a floral wreath laying ceremony is organized at the Amar Jawan Jyoti and the President unfurls the national flag. Besides this, the fighter planes of the Indian Air Force make the tri-colour in the sky. This gesture is considered as a salute to the nation and its Constitution.





On this day, the President of India gives highest civilian awards, after the Bharat Ratna. These awards are given in three categories-Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, in decreasing order of importance. On the last day of the celebrations i.e. on January 29, the Beating Retreat ceremony is organized.











