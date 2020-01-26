Muazzem Ali Enamul Haque



Former High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India Syed Muazzem Ali was today nominated for "Padma Bhushan Award-2020" (posthumously) for his distinguished service of high order in the field of public affairs.





Ali is among the 16 distinguished personalities, who have been nominated for the award by the government of India, an official handout said last night. The names of the awardees are announced on the occasion of India's Republic Day every year and these awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March or April every year, reports BSS.





Meanwhile, archaeologist Enamul Haque has been named for Padma Shri for his "distinguished service" in his field, reports agency. Apart from the "Padma Bhushan", seven eminent personalities were named for the "Padma Vibhushan Award-2020" and 118 people were named for the "Padma Shri Award-2020" for their exceptional and distinguished service in various fields of activities.Thirty three of the awardees are women and the list also includes 18 persons from the category of foreigners and 12 posthumous awardees, the handout said.





The seven eminent persons, who were named for the "Padma Vibhushan Award-2020" are- George Fernandes (posthumous), Arun Jaitley (Posthumous), M.C. Mary Kom, Chhannulal Mishra, Sushma Swaraj (posthumous), Vishveshateertha Swamiji Sri and Pejavara Adhokhaja Matha Udupi (Posthumous).





Syed Muazzem Ali, a career diplomat and also a freedom fighter, passed away on December 30 in Dhaka after successfully completion of his tenure of five years as the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, reports BSS.





The former foreign secretary Syed Muazzem Ali is regarded as the distinguished diplomat.





