'Youths to be worthy citizens thru sports'

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaking at the final of the 6th edition of Bangabandhu Gold Cup football tournament at Bangabandhu National Stadium on Saturday. -Focus Bangla



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said her government has always laid high emphasis on sports as it instills into one the spirit to become worthy citizens.





"We want the people of the country, particularly youths to become worthy citizens through practicing sports," the premier said while addressing a ceremony arranged for distributing trophies and prizes among the champion and runner up countries of the Bangagandhu Gold Cup International Football Tournament, 2020 at the Bangabandhu National Stadium.





The premier hoped that the children of the country will go ahead through practicing sports as her government has always attached importance to sports and its overall development, reports BSS. In this context, she said that her government has been arranging Bangamata Football Tournament for girls and Bangabandhu Football Tournament for boys from the primary school level.





The Prime Minister adorned the players, coaches and team managers with medals and distributed cheques for prize money among the best player, highest goal scorer and players of the champion and runner-up team. Defending Champion Palestine clinched the title for the second term by beating Burundi by 3-1 goals.





The premier said, "I am extending special thanks to the friendly country Palestine for becoming champion and Burundi for becoming runners-up and other countries such as host Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Seychelles and Mauritius for taking part in the Bangabandhu Gold Cup."Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina witnessed the entire second half of the final match between Palestine and Burundi at the stadium.





Welcoming the countries taking part in the tournament, the premier said, "I hope you have liked our country. Bangladesh is a beautiful country. I wish you will come again and again and participate in our tournaments. We will hold these types of tournaments more in future."





The premier congratulated - the organizers, supporters, countries taking part in the extravaganza and the people concerned - for successfully organizing the prestigious Bangabandhu Gold Cup International Football Tournament, 2020, marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





A former Brazilian goalkeeper Júlio César, who attended as special guest of the Bangabandhu Gold Cup tournament, exchanged pleasantries with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina soon after she arrived at the stadium.César, who arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday on a two-day visit at the invitation of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), witnessed the final match at the stadium.





State Minister for Ministry of Youth and Sports Md. Zahid Ahsan Russel, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) President Kazi Md. Salahuddin and Senior Vice-President Abdus Salam Murshedy, among others, were present, on the occasion.





The 11-day Bangabandhu Gold Cup International Football Tournament, 2020, which began on January 15 at the Bangabandhu National Stadium, ended with the final match this evening.A total of six countries - Sri Lanka, Laos, Cambodia, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan and host Bangladesh - took part in the eleven day meet.







