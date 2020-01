Export-import activities through the Hili land port were suspended on Sunday on the occasion of India’s 71st Republic Day.





Kamal Hossain Raj, president of C&F Agent Association of the port, said the traders took the decision as the day is a public holiday in India.





All types of export-import activities remained suspended since morning but the movement of people through the port remained uninterrupted, said immigration check post Officer-in-Charge Md Rafikuzzaman.

