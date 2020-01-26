2 explosions rock India's northeast





Two blasts went off Sunday morning in India's northeastern state of Assam, police said.





So far no casualties were reported in the twin blasts.





The blasts went off at two places in Dibrugarh district, about 424 km northeast of Dispur, the capital city of Assam.





According to officials, one blast went off near a Gurudwara in Dibrugarh, while as another explosion took place at a shop at Graham Bazaar in the district.





"Two explosions have taken place here but there are no reports of anyone being killed or injured in these blasts," a police official said.





Following the blasts, police officials rushed to the spot.





A police official said they have initiated an investigation into the blasts.





The blasts took place ahead of the India's Republic Day function in the state.





Jan. 26 is celebrated as the Republic Day in India as it marks adoption of the constitution in the country. The main function is held in New Delhi, where India's armed forces - army, navy and air force display their skills and military might.





Authorities have beefed up security and made adequate arrangements across the country to ensure Republic day functions pass off peacefully.

