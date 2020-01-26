PM opens water treatment plants in Khulna, Chattogram









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday opened a number of development projects including two water treatment plants – Sheikh Russell Water Treatment Plant in Chattogram and Bangabandhu Water Treatment Plant in Khulna.





The Prime Minister inaugurated these development projects through videoconferencing from her official residence Ganobhaban in the city.





Sheikh Russell Water Treatment Plant.Photo:UNB





Sheikh Russell Water Treatment Plant is capable of purifying 100 million litres of water every day. Bangabandhu Water Treatment Plant, constructed at Samantasena in Rupsha Upazila, is capable of purifying 110 million liters a day.

PM’s Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus conducted the function, while Financial Institutions Division Senior Secretary Md Ashadul Islam, Local Government Division Secretary Helaluddin Ahmed, Information Secretary Kamrun Nahar and Railways Additional Secretary Md Mujibur Rahman made presentations over the projects implemented by their respective ministries.

