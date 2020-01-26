Dr Yunus gets bail









A court here on Sunday granted bail to Nobel Laureate and Chairman of Grameen Communications Dr Muhammad Yunus and three others in a case filed for violating the labour law.





Dhaka Labour Court-3 judge Rahibul Islam granted the bail upon a bond of Tk 5,000 following a petition filed by them after appearing before the court.





The three other accused are Grameen Communications Managing Director Naznin Sultana, Director A Hai Khan and Deputy General Manager Gouri Shankar.





Earlier on January 5, Labour Inspector Tariqul Islam of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments filed the case with the court.





Later on January 13, the court summoned them.





According to the case statement, the plaintiff found violations of several labour rules when he visited the Grameen Communications office on October 10, 2019.





On April 30, the organisation was asked to fix their faults and on May 7, Grameen Communications submitted their written explanations that were not satisfactory.





