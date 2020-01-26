AL mayoral candidate Atiqul promises ‘modern, dynamic, healthy’ Dhaka









Awami League mayoral candidate for Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Atiqul Islam on Sunday promised to build a “modern, dynamic and healthy” Dhaka if he is reelected.





He spoke about his three-dimensional plan while unveiling the election manifesto at a press conference at Lakeshore Hotel in the morning.





“My priority is not only to build a city for better living but also to work for developing the citizens’ lifestyle,” he said.





“I’ll make DNCC modern, dynamic, healthy if reelected,” Atiqul said, adding that he will utilise his experiences of the last nine months as DNCC mayor.





He promised to ensure safety of the citizens, and ample grounds and parks for games and sports. “I want our next generation to grow up healthy,” he added.





Atiqul also promised that he will take effective steps to curb corruption in different sectors.





He was elected mayor of DNCC in February 28, 2019 by-polls on an Awami League ticket.





The post fell vacant after Annisul Huq passed away on November 30, 2017. The last mayoral election was held on April 28, 2015.

Leave Your Comments