3 pvt universities fined for enrolling extra students













The Appellate Division on Sunday fined three private universities Tk 10 lakh each for enrolling over 50 law students ignoring directives of the University Grants Commission and the Bar Council.





They are – Islamia University, Southeast University, and Eastern University.





A six-member Appellate bench, headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, passed the order.





The court directed two universities to give their fines to National Liver Foundation of Bangladesh. The other one was asked to give the money to Kidney Foundation.





Additional Attorney General Murad Reza stood for Bar Council while Advocate AM Amin Uddin and Shah Monjurul Hoque represented the students.





Several students of the universities filed separate writ petitions challenging the decision of Bar Council to not allow them take exams. The High Court issued a rule and an interim order allowing the students to take Bar Council exam.





Bar Council moved the Appellate Division against the order but the plea was initially scrapped, prompting the council to seek a review. The top court later resolved the review petition and fined the universities.





Additional Attorney General Murad Reza told journalists that after the universities donate the money, the students can take part in the Bar Council exam by showing the donation receipts.

