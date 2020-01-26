Common people’s uplift is prerequisite to country’s development: PM









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today described as prerequisite the common people’s uplift at grassroots for the country’s overall development as she opened a number of development projects including two water treatment plants, two bridges and several train services.





“It will not be possible to ensure overall development of a country by only making capital-centric development,” she said at the opening ceremony of the projects schemes through video conference from her Ganabhaban residence here.





The premier added: “No country can be developed without socio-economic advancement of the grassroots people . . . It is indeed the reality.”





Sheikh Hasina said the post 1975 governments largely ignored commoners’ welfare and rather created an elite section to give a strong footing to their illegally grabbed power “while our lone target is to ensure overall welfare of the people as we come to the power with people’ mandate”.





The projects the premier opened today are: Sheikh Russel Water Treatment Plant in Chattogram, Bangabandhu Water Treatment Plant in Khulna, Titas Bridge at Nabinagar Upazila in Brahmanbaria, Kaliganga Bridge in Manikganj Sadar, Jamalpur Express on Tarakandi-Jamalpur-Dhaka route, Rajbari Express (old Faridpur Express) on Pachuria-Faridpur-Bhanga route Bhanga, Dhalarchar Express (old Pabna Express) on Dhalarchar-Pabna-Rajshahi route, Udayan and Paharika Expresses on Sylhet-Chattogram route, an App to facilitate the digital functioning of the Palli Sanchay Bank and 12-hour transmission of BTV’s Chattogram centre.





Sheikh Hasina asked the authorities concerned to conduct a survey to find out the old and dilapidated rail bridges across the country and repair those on the urgent basis as these make lower speed of trains as well as make risky the transportation of people and goods.





“It requires repairing the old rail bridges across the country after finding those out by conducting a survey as accident may occur anytime on the bridges. The concerned authorities can prepare a project to this end and we will give our consent to it.”





In this regard, she regretted the BNP government without mentioning its names as it had taken plans to close down rail lines with giving golden handshake to the employees, she said, “The decision (taken by the BNP government) of shutting down the rail lines was suicidal while we are expanding the rail lines across the country as development of communication is a must to ensure country’s overall development.”





The Prime Minister said, traveling by trains is always very safe and comfortable as well as cheaper for which common people used avail train services.





While speaking on Sheikh Russell and Bangabandhu water treatment plants, Sheikh Hasina said, these were constructed spending huge amount of money.





She urged the people of Chattogram and Khulna to show austerity in using water and make sure to stop its misuse.





About the newly constructed bridges on Kaliganga and Titas, the Prime Minister said, her government put highest importance to develop the road communication system to ease transportation of goods and passengers.





These will play a significant role for the socio-economic development of the localities.





She mentioned that desired progress of the country is not possible without development of the communication network.





About inaugurating the app of Palli Shanchay Bank, Sheikh Hasina said, the introduction of the app is a move as part to make Bangladesh digital as her government was pledged-bound to do so. It will bring 22 lakh people under the coverage, she added.

