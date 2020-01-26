Two killed in Mymensingh road accident





Two people were killed and five others injured as a truck hit an auto-rickshaw at Natun Bazar in Muktagacha municipality area on Sunday morning.





The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.





The accident took place when a Tangail-bound truck hit an auto-rickshaw in the area around 8:45am, leaving two, including a woman, dead on the spot, said Al Amin, additional superintendent of Mymensingh police.





On information, police recovered the bodies while the injured were taken to a local health complex.





Police seized the truck but its driver managed to flee the scene, the official added

