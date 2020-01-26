Published:  03:55 PM, 26 January 2020

Two killed in Mymensingh road accident

Two killed in Mymensingh road accident

Two people were killed and five others injured as a truck hit an auto-rickshaw at Natun Bazar in Muktagacha municipality area on Sunday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

The accident took place when a Tangail-bound truck hit an auto-rickshaw in the area around 8:45am, leaving two, including a woman, dead on the spot, said Al Amin, additional superintendent of Mymensingh police.

On information, police recovered the bodies while the injured were taken to a local health complex.

Police seized the truck but its driver managed to flee the scene, the official added


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Countrywide

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »