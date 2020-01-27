Diner Sheshe





"Growing up, I thought my mother was so stylish-her outfits were simple but bright. Once, she wore this pantsuit and gave me a similar one-we twinned! My mother and I bonded most when she'd dress me up everyday. I remember for needlework class in school, mom would make sure I got every stitch right-and if something was wrong, she'd make me start over! I guess I get my need for perfectionism from my mama!





In college, I had my head buried in books-if not to study, then to sketch. It was a friend who suggested that I submit my sketches to a fashion presentation-I didn't only win it, but won the national competition too! There was no second guessing my career after that.







But I was a small, unknown designer from Kolkata, so getting into the fashion space in Bombay and Delhi was intimidating. I remember, during a show in Mumbai, all the shoes we'd ordered were broken-we had to use rope to tie them around the model's feet! I've dealt with Karigars blackmailing me at the last minute, and show set ups being vandalized hours before the show!





So, I would wake up at 3:30 AM to work, so that I could be involved with the boy's activities during the day. I remember, during Fashion week, one of them spiked a fever, so I left the show mid-way to go home. The balance between family and work is challenging, but I multitask my way through it! But things changed last year after I fell sick. I wasn't able to work at all for a whole year-there was a point where I thought my career was over.







That was a turning point. I realized that I needed to prioritize things and not freak out if something went wrong, because that's life right? I've made it this far on my hard work and I intend on creating for as long as I can. I've juggled my home, kids and work, despite the ups and downs. I've learned to take things in my stride, breathe deep and let it pass. Just like my mama taught me, I know that all things done with care and love… eventually work out, and if not, there's always room to start over!"





Humans of Bombay, Fb

