IUBAT secures runner-up at Mujib Year IT Carnival

IUBAT SENSO CODER team is seen receiving the runner-up prize at the Mujib Mujib Year IT Carnival. -AA





The IUBAT SENSO CODER from IUBAT CSE Robotics Club (Wing of IITS) of CSE Department, showed their outstanding technical skills at Mujib Year IT Carnival 2020 Organized by Dhaka International University (DIU).





They secured their position of runner-up at the category of Tech Idea Contest. Team members were Sheekar Banerjee and Saleh Bin Sayeem.







It was a National Contest where 17 nation-wide selected teams got the chance to participate and only 5 teams could make it to the final round. Sheekar Banerjee is the founder and team leader of the team. He is currently the Advisor, Chief Trainer, Former Assistant Manager and Founding Member of IUBAT CSE Robotics Club (Wing of IITS).

