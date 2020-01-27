AIUB's 19th convocation held

The 19th convocation of the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) was held on Sunday, on AIUB permanent campus in Kuril area of the capital. -AA





The 19th convocation ceremony of the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) was held on Sunday, at AIUB permanent campus in Kuril area of the capital. Md Abdul Hamid, President and Chancellor of the University have authorized Dr Dipu Moni, Minister of Education, to preside over the ceremony and confer the degrees to the graduating students.







Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, Deputy Minister of Education, and Professor Dr Kazi Shahidullah, Chairman of University Grants Commission of Bangladesh was present as the special guests. Abul Maal Abdul Muhith, Former Finance Minister, graced the occasion as the convocation speaker. The Chairman, AIUB Board of Trustees Nadia Anwar and Vice Chancellor Dr Carmen Z Lamagna also delivered their speeches on this occasion.







A total number of 4504 graduates of Academic Year 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 who have successfully completed all the academic requirements in various disciplines of the Bachelor and Master's Degree Programs were conferred degrees at the Convocation.

