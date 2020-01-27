'Everyone a Changemaker' launched

'Everyone a Changemaker' was launched at the BRAC Centre in Dhaka recently. -AA



Ashoka Innovators for the Public, which supports world's largest network of social entrepreneurs, nominated the first cohort of Sir Fazle Hasan Abed Ashoka Young Change-makers for the Global edition of their Young Changemakers Program.







Ashoka launched the program recently at the BRAC Centre in Dhaka in partnership with BRAC in the memory of late Sir Fazle Hasan Abed who was instrumental in bringing Ashoka to Bangladesh.







This was part of Ashoka's launch of 'Everyone a Change-maker' framework and Bangladesh is the fifth country out of Ashoka's over 90 country network to unveil the movement after countries like USA, Brazil, Indonesia and India. The Young Change-makers Program focuses on the role of young people as influencers and co-leaders.







A high-power jury panel hand-picked these dynamic young changemakers, whose social initiatives in the fields of women and children's rights, hygiene, drug abuse, climate change, etc. have not only generated awareness but also improved the community and livelihoods of people around them.



The Ashoka Young Changemakers jury panel comprised of various global leaders, influencers and social innovators who aim at educating and enabling the future generations on methods to realise the objectives of this movement and lead it to a global platform.







The panel convened on Saturday to talk about the 'Everyone a Changemaker' movement and its way forward to build a better Bangladesh.





