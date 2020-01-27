Atiqul pledges 'healthy, dynamic and modern Dhaka'

Atiqul Islam, the Awami League-picked mayoral aspirant for Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) election, announcing his 38-point manifesto at a city hotel in the capital on Sunday. -Mostafizur Rahman



Atiqul Islam, the Awami League-backed mayoral aspirant for Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) election, has promised a healthy, dynamic and modern Dhaka.





He made the pledge while announcing his 38-point manifesto at a city hotel in the city on Sunday.





The highlight of the manifesto includes plans to institute a coordinated 'vector management' system to fight the mosquito menace and introduce an electric bus service to curb air pollution in Dhaka.





Atiqul Islam pledged to implement a program throughout the year to fight against mosquito in Integrated Vector Management (IVM) method like developed countries in cooperation with DNCC, DSCC, WASA, Health Ministry and other stakeholders.





In his election manifesto, the Awami League mayoral aspirant also made a promise to introduce electric buses in Dhaka with a view to reducing air pollution, which has exacerbated over the past two years due to ongoing development projects.





He also prioritized revival of all lakes and canals, mitigation of waterlogging and expansion of public space in Dhaka.Atiqul, who won the by-polls to late DNCC mayor Annisul Huq's post in February 2019, served in office for nine months. He sought support from voters to press ahead with the initiatives that he has already started.





Atiqul Islam's daughter Bushra Afrin sought votes for her father at the program conducted by Suchinta Foundation Chairman Mohammad A Arafat.

