Cumilla University 1st convocation today

Students of Cumilla University preparing themselves for the first convocation of their university Monday on their campus. -AA



Cumilla University has taken all necessary preparations to hold it's first-ever convocation without a hitch on Monday. University sources confirmed, a total of 2,888 students will attend the convocation. Among them, 14 students will be awarded gold medals. Academic and administrative buildings, residential halls, the main entrance gate were decorated with lights. Graduates started to gather and collect their convocation outfits-gown, cap-gifts, bags. A festive mood was seen among the students, teachers, and employees of the university centering the convocation.





CoU BCL President and Secretary already published a notice for its activists to vacant the hall for graduate student's accommodation. President Abdul Hamid, the chancellor of the university, will attend the convocation while Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will deliver the convocation speech. Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury and UGC Chairman Dr Kazi Shahidullah will be present as special guests.







Comilla University was established in 2006 as the 26th public university of Bangladesh. It started with 7 functional departments. Now there are a total of 19 departments. The university currently has 253 teachers, 7,055 students, according to the university website.





---Nazmul Hasan, Cumilla

Leave Your Comments