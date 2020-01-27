Language movement veteran Dr Hamid passes away

Language movement veteran Dr Hamid





Language movement veteran and prominent social worker Dr. M A Hamid died of old age complications at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital on Saturday night.





He was 89, family sources here said. He left behind his wife, one son, three daughters and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death, reports BSS.





Dr. Hamid was the President of Netrakona Diabetic Samity, District Corruption Prevention Committee and had been associated with different socio- cultural organizations including Netrakona Press Club, Community Policing Committee and Red Crescent Society.





The Namaj-E-Janaza of the deceased was held after Zohr prayer at local stadium where large number of people from all walks of life including public representatives, political leaders, freedom fighters, cultural activists attended the Janaza. Later, he was buried at his family graveyard at his village home at Matang of Purbadhala upazila in the district this afternoon.







Meanwhile, state minister for Fisheries and Livestock Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru MP, Habiba Rahman Khan Shefali MP, Deputy Commissioner, Netrakona Main-UL-Islam, Superintend of Police, Netrakona Akber Ali Munshi, Mayor of Netrakona Municipality Nazrul Islam Khan and President of Awami League Netrakona district unit Motiur Rahman Khan in separate messages of condolence expressed profound shock at the death of DR. MA Hamid.





They conveyed sympathy to the members of the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.







