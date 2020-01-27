BARI Entomology Division holds training workshop

BARI Director (Research) Dr Md Abdul Wohab speaking at a training workshop held at Entomology Division of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute on Sunday. -AA



The Entomology Division of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) has arranged a two day-long trainers training workshop titled 'Insects and diseases management by using bio pesticides based technology in fruits and vegetables' at the BARI seminar room on Sunday. A total 35 scientists from different divisions and centers of BARI were participated in the training workshop. The program is arranged with the fund of 'Development and expansion of bio-rational based integrated pest management technologies of vegetables, fruits and betel leaf project'.





BARI Director (Research) Dr. Md. Abdul Wohab inaugurated the training workshop as chief guest while Chief Scientific Officer of Entomology Division and Project Director Dr. Debashish Sarker presided over the function. Director (Training & Communication) Dr. Md. Miaruddin, Director (Planning & Evaluation) Dr. Md. Nazirul Islam and Chief Scientific Officer of Plant Pathology Division Dr. Firoza Khatun were present as special guest. Principal Scientific Officer of Entomology Division Dr. Nirmal Kumar Dutta gave the welcome address while Principal Scientific Officer of Entomology Division Dr. Md. Sultan Ahmed conducted the function.







In his speech as chief guest, BARI Director (Research) Dr. Md. Abdul Wohab said the people of our country are becoming more and more aware now. They don't want to eat pesticide poison anymore. Excessive use of pesticides in crops can pose a threat to public health. That's why we need to use bio pesticides. We can assure safety of our next generation and ourselves by using this.





---Mahbubul Alam, Gazipur

Leave Your Comments