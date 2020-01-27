Remembering Shah AMS Kibria

Shah AMS Kibria





When the news of Mr. Kibria's killing reached me I was literally stunned. My body and mind seemed to be in a grip of paralysis for some time. When I came to myself I was suffused with a feeling of inconsolable grief at his loss and of fierce anger and hatred against those who were directly involved in perpetrating this dastardly crime and those who were behind the scene and had planned and organised it ensuring to the very last the irretrievable removal of Kibria from the face of this earth.





What kind of a man was Mr. Kibria? By all counts he was a unique person. As a human individual, as a family man, as a diplomat, as a top executive in several international organisations and lately as a political activist he displayed outstanding qualities of head and heart.





His life was a most distinguished and colourful one. In 1954 he came out first in the then Pakistan Central Superior Service Examination and joined the Foreign Office. He received training at Boston's famous school of Law and Diplomacy. Thereafter he served with distinction as his country's diplomat and foreign office representative in USA, India, Egypt, Indonesia and other countries.







When the Bangladesh war of Liberation began he was serving in August 1971 and worked with great zeal and dedication for creating public opinion in USA in favour of the people of Bangladesh who were engaged in a life and death struggle to free themselves from the brutal neo-colonial domination of Pakistan. After the war was over Mr. Kibria joined Bangladesh Foreign Ministry in early 1972.







He was appointed Foreign Secretary and was later made Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh at the United Nation. In 1981 he was appointed UN's Under-Secretary General and Executive Director of ESCAP. In all these positions he discharged his duties with exemplary thoroughness and dedication which earned him the love and respect of all concerned.





After his retirement Mr. Kibria chose a new arena of activity to give reins to the finely balanced dynamic energy he always felt within himself. He joined politics. Awami League, the party that gave leadership during the liberation war and that, after the war was won, was instrumental under Bangbandhu's leadership in incorporating secularism, democracy, socialism and nationalism in its 1972 constitution was Mr. Kibria's natural choice.





He immediately made a mark in the political scenario of Bangladesh. He strongly condemned the use of black money and muscle power in politics. He placed a high premium on reason, dialogue. transperancy and selflessness. He was mildmannered, courteous, softspoken, but firm as a rock where principles were concerned.







To my knowledge he had no enemies. But I was clearly wrong. He did have enemies and vicious ones. They were power hungry unprincipled politicians, religious fanatics and militant fundamentalists, who wanted to make Bangladesh a backward moving theocratic Islamic state. They feared the entry and rise of men like Mr. Kibria in their world of politics.







So, aided and abetted by Khaleda-Nizami's alliance government, they hatched their murderous plans and struck the fatal blow on 27th of January 2005 by throwing a deadly grenade aimed directly at Mr. Kibria when he was holding a meeting with his coworkers in Baidyerbazar of Habiganj, Sylhet. Even after being struck his life might have been saved if he were rushed to Dhaka by helicopter but the coterie of Khaleda-Nizami saw to it that no helicopter was made available to the dying Mr. Kibria, although he was an M. P., if nothing else.





Now Mr. Kibria is dead. Nearly two months have elapsed but the government, which constantly boasts of vastly improved law and order situation, is yet to find any clue to his murder. Will the killers be ever apprehended and brought to book? I doubt.





Let me make a quick survey of the major bomb/ grenade attacks made at different parts of the country during the last six years. In March 1999 bombs were thrown at Jessore's Udichi meeting killing ten persons. In October of the same year grenades were thrown at the Ahmadiya mosque in Khulna killing eight persons. In January 2001 bombs were thrown at a meeting of the Comunist Party of Bangladesh held in Paltan killing five people.





In April, June and Spetember of the same year bombs were hurled at Chhayanat's Bengali New Year's celebration at Ramna Grounds, at a Christian Church in Gopalganj and at an assembly held at the Bagerhat College ground killing respectively ten, ten and eight persons. Then bombs were thrown at three cinema halls in Mymensing city, at Sherpur Pagla Fair and at Sylhet's Shahjalal's mausoleum in 2002, 2003 and 2004 killing respectively nineteen, eight and five persons.





In May 2004 bombs were once again thrown at Shahjalal's holy shrine severely wounding the British High Commissioner in Bangladesh and killing three persons. Next on 21st August grenade attacks were launched at the premises of the Awami League office at Bangabandhu Avenue with the undisguised intention of killing Sheikh Hasina who miraculously survived but whose dedicated longtime associate Ivy Rahman and twentyone others were killed. And then came the Baidyerbazar attack which took the life of Mr. Kibria and of four orthers.





In each of the above cases the alliance government of Khaleda-Nizami issued hypocritical statements condemning these heinous attacks, promised thorough investigation and declared its fine resolve to bring the culprits to book. But in reality nothing has came out of their high sounding words. Many think that the government had intentionally refrained from unearthing the source of the grenades and identifying the killers because their own people were connected with those attacks.





The planned attack on Sheikh Hasina and Mr. Kibria's killing disturbed the government, but nothing concrete has happened.





I do not know when we shall be blessed with another man like Mr. Kibria, if ever. Let his memory inspire us to emulate him as best we can. Though physically dead his memory will be always with us as a source of undying inspiration.







Kabir Chowdhury is a late

academic and writer

